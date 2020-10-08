Judge greets citizens at annex with COVID-19 warning

County Judge Executive Gale Cowan is manning the front door to assist citizens who drop in to visit one of the government offices at the courthouse annex. Cowan is letting everyone know there was someone in the building yesterday who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The building has been thoroughly cleaned since then but Judge Cowan wants visitors to be aware of the situation.

Because of the importance of what is going on – people are requesting absentee ballots and paying taxes – it was not feasible to shut the doors. Instead Cowan is offering to take documents to the offices as needed or people are permitted to enter and take care of business. Cowan said her goal is to make sure people are informed as they enter.

A professional cleaning service will deep clean the building Saturday, therefore all offices will be closed that day.