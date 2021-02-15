Judicial Center Closing Due to Weather



Courts will close today, Feb. 15, at 2 p.m. EST and Tuesday, Feb. 16

FRANKFORT, Ky., Feb. 15, 2021 – Due to a major winter storm impacting Kentucky, all Judicial Branch facilities will close today, Feb. 15, at 2 p.m. EST and Tuesday, Feb. 16. These facilities are the Supreme Court, Court of Appeals and Administrative Office of the Courts in Frankfort and judicial centers and courthouses statewide.

Individuals who have court proceedings scheduled remotely during this time period should check with the court where their case is being handled or look for notices on social media to determine if remote proceedings will continue as planned. You can find contact information for courts in all 120 counties by clicking here and then scrolling down to Find a Court/Circuit Court Clerk by County.

Administrative Office of the Courts

The Administrative Office of the Courts in Frankfort is the operations arm of the state court system. The AOC supports the activities of nearly 3,400 court system employees and 406 elected justices, judges and circuit court clerks. As the fiscal agent for the state court system, the AOC executes the Judicial Branch budget.