Judy Mae Pyles, 67, of Knifley, KY died Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Taylor Regional Hospital in Campbellsville, KY. Born in Knifley, KY she was the daughter of the late David Lee and Bonnie Lou Hardwick Giles. Ms. Pyles was a former employee of Fruit of the Loom and Osh-Kosh.

Survivors include two daughters Patsy Lopiccolo (Michael) of Campbellsville, KY and Pamela Sallee of Scottsville, KY; four grandchildren Bradley Gilbert (Ashley), J. T. Pyles, Ayden Lopiccolo and Emma Lopiccolo; two brothers Gene Giles (Edna) of Ohio and Charles “Frog” Giles (Joyce) of Knifley, KY; a special friend Norma Robinson of Campbellsville, KY and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by five sisters Pearl Arnold, Faye Dixon, Inez Sanders, Magaline Sanders and Dennie Murray and four brothers Dewey, Johnny, Sammy and Marshall Giles.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Monday, September 23, 2019 at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Caldwell Community Cemetery. Visitation will be after 9:30am Monday at the funeral home.

Bro. Craig Huddleston will be officiating and pallbearers will be Tony Gabehart, Jeff Pyles, Dustin Pyles, Frog Giles, Bradley Gilbert and Gene Giles.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations are made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.