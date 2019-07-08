July 8 – 12 ordained as Sports Reach Champions Week

Columbia’s own 11U Sports Reach champions received national recognition for winning the 11U Youth Baseball Nationals tournament in Myrtle Beach, S.C. and were recognized as ambassadors of the community by Mayor Pamela Hoots on July 8. July 8-12 was also ordained as Sports Reach Champions Week in Columbia. Back row (from left) Coach Dennis Reeves, Dalton Campbell, Bryce Russell, J.T. Loy, Zane Gist, Brody Brock, Jasper Kemp, Mason Coffey, Alex Martin, Isaac Rodgers, Coach Jason Stotts and Tristen Stotts. Seated are Coach Roy Coffey, Mayor Pam Hoots and Coach Dustin Martin.