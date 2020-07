July school board meeting agenda

BOARD AGENDA

JULY 16, 2020

REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

ADAIR COUNTY BOARD CONFERENCE ROOM

6:00 P.M.

**Meeting called to order**

***Superintendent Dr. Stephens and Adair County Board Members will open the

meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance***

***Prayer***

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

APPROVAL OF CONSENT AGENDA

CONSENT AGENDA

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

APPROVAL OF TREASURER’S REPORT

APPROVAL OF PAYMENT OF BILLS

APPROVAL OF SCHOOL FOOD SERVICE PIZZA BIDS FOR THE 2020-2021

SCHOOL YEAR

APPROVAL OF STUDENT CODE OF ACCEPTABLE BEHAVIOR AND DISCIPLINE

FOR THE 2020-2021 SCHOOL YEAR (Student Handbook)

APPROVAL OF ADAIR COUNTY SCHOOLS EMPLOYEE MANUAL FOR THE 2020-

2021 SCHOOL YEAR

APPROVAL OF ADMISSIONS AND RELEASE COMMITTEE CHAIRPERSONS

(ARC) FOR THE 2020-2021 SCHOOL YEAR

APPROVAL TO DECLARE TECHNOLOGY ITEMS AS SURPLUS FOR DISPOSAL

OR RECYCLING

APPROVAL OF THE FOLLOWING CONTRACTS FOR THE 2020-2021 SCHOOL

YEAR:

ORIENTATION AND MOBILITY CONTRACT

VISION ITINERANT SERVICES CONTRACT

HANDS UP THERAPY-PHYSICAL THERAPIST

OFFICE OF REHABILITATION-COMMUNITY WORK TRANSITION

PROGRAM

LOCAL AGREEMENT FOR COOPERATION ON FULL UTILIZATION OF

HEAD START 2020-2021

MEMORANDUM OF AGREEMENT FOR SPECIAL EDUCATION SERVICES

BETWEEN LAKE CUMBERLAND HEAD START PROGRAM AND ADAIR

COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION

APPROVAL OF DISTRICT FUNDING ASSURANCES IN GMAP FOR THE 2020-2021

SCHOOL YEAR

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT OF PERSONNEL ACTION

_______________________________________________________________________________________

REGULAR AGENDA

SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT

PRESENTATION OF DONATION TO ADAIR COUNTY SCHOOLS BY MARK

DYKES, PRESIDENT OF BANK OF COLUMBIA, IN MEMORY OF WANDA HILL,

FORMER TEACHER AT COLONEL WM. CASEY SCHOOL

PRESENTATION OF FUNDS DONATED BY SCHOOL DISTRICT EMPLOYEES TO

ADAIR COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENTS FOR WHAS CRUSADE FOR CHILDREN

PUBLIC COMMENTS

APPROVAL OF MONTHLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS – Renae Smith

BUILDINGS AND GROUNDS UPDATE – Steve Burton

APPROVAL OF ANNUAL POLICY/PROCEDURE UPDATES – Robbie Harmon

APPROVAL OF NEW DISTRICT FACILITY PLANNING COMMITTEE – Renae

Smith

SUPERINTENDENT EVALUATION RESULTS