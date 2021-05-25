June Alice Walker, 95, of Roley, died on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 under Hospice care at the home of her daughter Sheila Dunham in Whitestown, IN, due to congestive heart failure.

June was born June 2, 1925 in Marseilles, Illinois. She was the daughter of Swedish immigrants that came to America at a young age to begin a new life. June was one of seven children. She was preceded in death by her six other siblings: Henry, Emmett, Corinne, Elmer, Lucille and Kenny.

While working at a cafeteria in her hometown, she met an irresistible GI named James Edward Walker. They were wed on January 19, 1946 and began a beautiful life together. They moved back to Roley, where they farmed and had two daughters, Sheila and Paula. June substituted in the Roley Post Office until Ed took over as postmaster there until he retired.

June was a fun-loving servant of God her entire life. She took God’s word seriously and lived it every day. She kept the treasury at the Roley Christian Church where she and “Sleepy” served faithfully. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

She sewed clothing for her and her girls, quilted beautifully and crocheted anything she set her mind to. She made incredible meals appear with ease and taught her grandchildren that biscuits and gravy was an important part of your day. She made time for everyone she was around. She embodied helpmate and homemaker in all she did. She always loved having you around and missed you when you were gone and would tell you every time.

June is survived by her daughters: Sheila Dunham (Ernest) of Whitestown, IN and Paula Lee (John) of Whitestown, IN; grandchildren: Lisa Caputo (Joe) of Spring Hill, FL, Jamie Lee (Shannon) of Highland Park, TX, Jennifer Lee of Nashville, TN; great-Grandchildren: Kaley Morrissey (Kyle), Logan Caputo, Alyssa Lee, Abby Lee, Ethan Lee, and Jamison Lee; and great-great grandchildren: Aiden Morrissey & Amelia “June” Morrissey

There will be a Celebration of Life Gathering on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 1 p.m. EDT (12 p.m. CDT) at Knifley Christian Church with Bro. Hugh Withers officiating.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.grissommartin.com