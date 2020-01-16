Juvenile passenger injured after vehicle leaves roadway on Green Hills Road

Just before midnight on Saturday, Jan. 11, Columbia Police officers were dispatched to an injury collision on Green Hills Rd. just outside of the city limits.

The accident occurred when a 17-year-old male juvenile was operating a Chevy Cruze and he lost control of the vehicle on a wet spot in the road.

The vehicle completely left the roadway and struck an unoccupied Ford Ranger at a residence off of Green Hills Rd.

A juvenile passenger was transported by Adair County EMS to TJ Samson Hospital where he was treated and released.

The driver was also cited for operating a motor vehicle without an operators license, as well as the vehicle owner for allowing an unlicensed driver to operate the vehicle.

Officer John Dial investigated the collision and was assisted on scene by Officer Jamie Cole and Adair County Sheriff’s Deputy Derek Padgett.

According to Officer Dial, had the Ford Ranger not been in the path, the Chevy Cruze would have made impact with a house trailer at the address and struck a bedroom within the residence.