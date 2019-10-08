Juvenile treated for injuries after vehicle goes over embankment

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a single vehicle collision on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 11:41 a.m.

The collision occurred 17 miles east of Columbia on Hwy. 551.

Gail Gribbs, 56, of Indiana was traveling east when her vehicle left the roadway and went over a steep embankment.

Her juvenile passenger was injured as a result of the impact and was treated on scene by Adair EMS and Knifley Fire Department.

Adair EMS transferred the juvenile to T.J. Health Columbia where she was treated for her injuries.

The collision was investigated by Chief Deputy Justin Cross.