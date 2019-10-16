K-9 Sheriff deputy Josh Durbin and partner Nitro attend training in Richmond

Adair County K-9 Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Durbin, along with his partner, Nitro, attended a K-9 training in Richmond, Kentucky on Monday.

The event was hosted by Madison County Sheriff’s office, and K-9 deputies and officers from over 30 agencies participated in the training which covered topics such as Case Law involving the use of K-9s, first aid, trauma, nutrition and exercise.

“Deputy Durbin and Nitro have been a valuable asset to our office, and we will continue to train and improve our new program in our efforts to combat the drug problems we have as a community,” said Sheriff Josh Brockman.