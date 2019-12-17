Kansas man in critical condition after crash

Kansas man sent to University of Louisville after collision in Gradyville

On Dec. 13 at 5:59 p.m., the Adair County Sheriff’s office was dispatched to a single vehicle collision seven miles west of Columbia.

Dispatch advised deputies that a vehicle had struck a tree and the driver was pinned in the vehicle.

Preliminary investigation reveals that Tanner Toothaker, 20, of Kansas was operating a 2007 Chevrolet truck toward Columbia on Hwy. KY 80 West.

Toothaker lost control of vehicle for unknown reasons at this time.

The vehicle left the roadway, went over an embankment and struck a tree head on.

Toothaker was pinned in the vehicle and had to be extricated from the vehicle by mechanical means by the Columbia-Adair County Fire Department.

He was then treated on scene by Adair County EMS.

Emergency officials requested a helicopter, but due to weather, all air medical services were grounded.

Adair County EMS transported Toothaker to T.J. Health Columbia where he was quickly transferred to University of Louisville by Adair EMS.

Sheriff’s Deputy Derek Padgett, who was assisted on scene by Deputy Chandler Staten and Columbia Police Officer Drew Conn, is investigating the collision.

As of Dec. 16, Toothaker is still in a coma and is listed in critical condition.