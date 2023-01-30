Katana Willow Smith, stillborn daughter of Brooke Danielle Furkins and Donnell Louis Smith, passed away January 23, 2023 at TJ Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow.

In addition to her parents she is survived by a sister, Royalty Brielle Smith; her maternal great-grandmother, Elizabeth Graham; a special aunt, Debbie McClister and an uncle, Chris Furkins.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Louis Thomas and Daisy Mae Smith; and an uncle, Sedgie Daniels.

Graveside services were held Thursday, January 26, 2023 at McClister Cemetery.

Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.