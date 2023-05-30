Katherine Sue Littell, 82, of Valrico, FL passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Florida.

Sue, as she was known by her friends and family was born on November 27, 1940, in Milltown, KY. She spent her early years there and in Louisville until she and her family moved to Florida. She met her future husband, Bill, in Tarpon Springs. They were married in 1959 and moved to Tampa, FL where in 1960 their daughter, Leslie Sue, was born.

Sue had a successful career as a teller for several Tampa banks during the 1960’s and 70’s. For pleasure, Sue loved collecting antiques and pets. She has had many of both during her life. She also loved to travel and camp in the family RV’s. She was an accomplished genealogist tracing her family roots back several centuries.

Sue was preceded in death by her daughter, Leslie Sue and her parents L. J. and Clarice Butler Willis.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Bill Littell.

Sue will be laid to rest in Union Cemetery in Milltown, KY just down the road from the farmhouse where she was born 82 years ago.

