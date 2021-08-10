KBE to hold special meeting Thursday, could vote on face coverings

FRANKFORT – The Kentucky Board of Education (KBE) will hold a special meeting on Aug. 12 at 10:30 a.m. CT. The meeting will be held via video teleconference.
The KBE has statutory authority to manage all common or public schools in the Commonwealth, and all programs operated in such schools.
A live stream of the meeting will be available on the KDE Media Portal.
A full agenda is below:
Kentucky Board of Education
Special Meeting, Via Video Teleconference – Aug. 12, 2021, 10:30 a.m. CT
State Board Room 514, 300 Sower Blvd., Frankfort
- Call to Order
- Roll Call
- Action/Discussion
-
702 KAR 1:195E, Face Coverings in School Facilities- Jason E. Glass, Ed.D., Commissioner of Education
-
-
Adjournment