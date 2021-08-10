KBE to hold special meeting Thursday, could vote on face coverings

FRANKFORT – The Kentucky Board of Education (KBE) will hold a special meeting on Aug. 12 at 10:30 a.m. CT. The meeting will be held via video teleconference.

The KBE has statutory authority to manage all common or public schools in the Commonwealth, and all programs operated in such schools.

A live stream of the meeting will be available on the KDE Media Portal.

A full agenda is below:

Kentucky Board of Education

Special Meeting, Via Video Teleconference – Aug. 12, 2021, 10:30 a.m. CT

State Board Room 514, 300 Sower Blvd., Frankfort