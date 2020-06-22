KDE releases new COVID-19 guidance on in-school food service for 2020-2021 school year

(FRANKFORT, KY) – The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) released new guidance on June 22 on how to handle food service during the 2020-2021 school year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The document, “COVID-19 Considerations for Reopening Schools: Food Service Operations – USDA School Meal Programs,” includes several considerations, including modifications to the layout of the cafeteria and kitchen to keep with public health recommendations while holding in-school dining.

Each district’s plan should be created in consultation with local public health officials and future guidance from Gov. Andy Beshear, the document says.

Schools must write food safety plans to fit the new guidance and multiple methods should be used to keep students’ families and caregivers informed about how food service will be handled.

Further guidance will be issued as the situation evolves. More resources can be found on KDE’s COVID-19 webpage.

