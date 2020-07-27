KDE releases new COVID-19 reopening guidance on food service and USDA waivers

(FRANKFORT, KY) – The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) released new reopening guidance on July 27 on food service operations and waivers for school meal programs.

The document, “COVID-19 Considerations for Reopening Schools: Food Service Operations – Waivers for USDA School Meal Programs,” adds to an earlier guidance document, “COVID-19 Considerations for Reopening Schools: Food Service Operations for USDA School Meal Programs,” which KDE released on June 22.

The new guidance will assist with planning for providing meals to students who are participating in U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) School Meal Programs and may be learning virtually for all or some of the 2020-2021 school year. The document includes information about the different USDA meal service waivers along with meal service models. The guidance comes with the extension of USDA waivers, which had been set to expire.

As the situation with the pandemic evolves, KDE is creating new guidance documents to meet the needs of Kentucky’s schools and districts. More guidance and resources can be found on KDE’s COVID-19 webpage.

