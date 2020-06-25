KDE releases student transportation guidance for 2020-2021 school year

(FRANKFORT, KY) – The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) released a new guidance document on student transportation on June 25 titled “COVID-19 Considerations for Reopening Schools: Pupil Transportation.” The document outlines rules and recommendations for when school buildings reopen for the 2020-2021 year.

“In some cases, it may seem almost impossible to safely transport students during the COVID-19 pandemic, but implementing some changes at the district and school level may allow for transportation,” said Interim Commissioner Kevin C. Brown.

The guidance includes recommendations for multiple scenarios, including possible time changes, chaperoned “walking school buses,” limiting the number of riders on each bus, face masks and social distancing. It also recommends that districts survey parents to see how many plan to have their students ride buses when schools reopen.

Many of the recommendations may require additional staff, at least on a part-time basis, or changes to current staff duties.

More school reopening resources can be found on KDE’s COVID-19 webpage.

