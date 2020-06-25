KDE seeking information from classified staff about 2020-2021 school year wellness needs

(FRANKFORT, KY) – As part of the work to support the reopening of schools and districts in the fall, the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) is seeking input from classified staff across the state on their wellness needs in advance of the 2020-2021 school year.

To better understand how to support school and district staff across Kentucky, KDE is inviting classified staff to respond to the survey linked below.

The survey will take approximately 10 minutes to complete and will be open through July 6.

If you are classified staff who will be working in a Kentucky district or school in the upcoming 2020-2021 school year, we invite you to take the classified staff survey at the link provided here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/classifiedstaff_covidsurvey.