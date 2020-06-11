KDE seeking teacher input on what supports they need due to COVID-19 crisis

June 11, 2020

FRANKFORT – As part of the work to support the reopening of schools and districts in the fall, the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) is seeking input from teachers, principals, superintendents and families across the state on their educational needs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

To better understand how to support educators across Kentucky, KDE is inviting teachers to respond to the teacher survey linked below. The survey will provide KDE with information on the needs of educators in the areas of teacher wellness, supporting students experiencing trauma, implementing distance learning and assessing students’ knowledge at the reopening.

The survey will take approximately 20 minutes to complete and will be open through June 21.

A separate survey for parents on what kinds of support their children will need for the 2020-2021 school year will be released early next week.

If you are an educator who will be teaching in the upcoming 2020-2021 school year, we invite you to take the teacher survey at the link provided here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/G99FDVF