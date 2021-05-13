Kelsay arrested on felony charges

Stephen Kelsay of Columbia was arrested Wednesday night after officers from the Columbia Police Department responded to a domestic violence call at Trabue Apartments around 7 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a female outside the apartment building and observed she had visible injuries. They also found Kelsay, 37, whom the officers deemed was visibly intoxicated. He made verbal threats at the officers.

Kelsay is facing multiple charges including alcohol intoxication, resisting arrest, assault, fourth-degree domestic violence, terroristic threatening, and strangulation, 2nd degree; a class D felony.

Josh Durbin was the arresting officer. Officer Evan Burton assisted him on the scene.