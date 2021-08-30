Kenneth Fred Royse, 77, passed into eternal peace on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. Mr. Royse spent his life as a servant leader. He was a veteran of the US Army. He chose a career in social work, working as the regional manager for the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

He volunteered his time to the United Way, serving as president. In retirement, he found fulfillment volunteering for Living Waters for the World, installing water purification systems, and educating communities in rural Belize about clean water. He also loved nature and the outdoors, including fishing, canoeing, and camping.

Church and family were a central part of Mr. Royse’s life. He served the Lord as an elder at The Presbyterian Church of Bowling Green.

Ken Royse is survived by his former spouse Maxine Royse, his son Brian Royse and his wife Mary of Lexington, KY; his daughter Amy Kern, and her husband Ed of Wyomissing, PA; and his grandsons Riley, Spencer, and Matthew. He is preceded in death by his parents, Amly and Lena Royse; his brother Dan Royse and his sister Mildred Cundiff.

A small private ceremony was held at the Royse Family Cemetery in Columbia, on Sunday, August 29, 2021, with Dr. Matthew Covington officiating. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Living Waters for the World (livingwatersfortheworld.org). Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son, Lovers Lane Chapel.

This obituary is a courtesy to the family by Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.