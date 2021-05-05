Kenneth Holmes, 73, of Russell Springs, died Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at his residence. He was born on Aug. 16, 1947 in Vester to the late Willie and Rena Burton Holmes. Kenneth loved spending time with his family and friends.

He was also preceded in death by his wife, Connie Paulene Franklin Holmes; and six siblings: Ramona Lane, Iola Holmes, Gwendola Holmes, Nola Vena Crawhorn, Ronald Holmes and Donald Holmes.

Survivors include three children: Angela Dixon (Marlin) and Rodney Holmes both of Russell Springs, and Willie Holmes of Bronston; two granddaughters: Bethany Ann Copley (John Pruitt) and Ashley Nicole Holmes (Ascenzio Bilello); a great granddaughter, Leora Bilello; a sister Naomi Burton (Leonard) of Elizabethtown, and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Holmes chose cremation and a memorial graveside service will be held at a later date.

Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.