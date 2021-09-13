Kenneth Nell Taylor, 89, of Columbia, died Monday, September 6, 2021 at Summit Manor Nursing Home. He was born on September 4, 1932 in Gradyville, KY to the late Herschel and Bessie Moore Taylor. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Coomer Taylor.

Mr. Taylor was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church and a former truck driver for Rogers Trucking Company.

Survivors include a granddaughter Tabitha Taylor; two great grandchildren; a great great grandchild and several cousins, including his caregiver Pat Reliford.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Vickie Dulin, a son Houston Taylor, a granddaughter Stacy Schindler, and three great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Moore Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 5-8 p.m. and will continue on Saturday morning until time for the service at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

Rev. William Davenport will be officiating.