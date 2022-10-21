Kenton Lee Antle, 90, of Columbia, died Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Baptist Health in Lexington, KY. He was born on June 29, 1932, in Indianapolis, IN and was preceded by his parents, Leonard and Winnie Vanarsdale Hurt; and brother, Ralph Antle.

Mr. Antle attended the Jamestown Church of Christ and enjoyed golf and spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include a son, Brett Antle (Lisa) of Nicholasville, KY; and a brother, Eugene Currens (Kathy) of Shelbyville, KY.

Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Haven Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 4-7 p.m. and will continue Sunday at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

Bro. Scott Eubank will be officiating, and pallbearers will be Nathan Roy, Greg Brown, Eric Bennett, Rollin McFarland, Mark Hale, and Rodney Turner.