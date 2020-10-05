Kentucky Board of Education to hold virtual regular meeting on Oct. 7

(FRANKFORT, KY) – The Kentucky Board of Education (KBE) will hold its regular meeting via video teleconference at 9 a.m. ET on Oct. 7.

Pursuant to Executive Order 2020-243 and a memorandum issued by the Finance and Administration Cabinet dated March 16, and in an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Kentucky Board of Education will meet utilizing video teleconference. Members of the public will not be permitted to attend the meeting in person, but are encouraged to view the meeting on the Kentucky Department of Education’s Media Portal.

The KBE has statutory authority to manage all common or public schools in the Commonwealth and all programs operated in such schools. It prescribes regulations, courses of study and curriculums, as necessary, for the efficient management and operation of the Commonwealth’s public schools.

A dedicated public comment segment is included on the board’s agenda. Public expression will be accepted via email only. The board will only review and respond to information and feedback about matters listed on the board’s agenda. Please note that public expression is not a question-and-answer session and it may not be possible for the board to read every comment submitted during the public comment segment of the Oct. 7 meeting.

Anyone wanting to submit public expression must email kbe@education.ky.gov prior to the close of business on Oct. 5. Individuals must provide their name and an email address where they can receive a response. The order of public expression will be based on the time stamp on the email received. The public comment period will be limited to no more than 30 minutes. If there are multiple members of an organization wishing to provide public expression, we encourage the membership of that group to select one person to comment.

Public criticism of individual staff members or individual board members is prohibited. Since no individual board member may act on behalf of the board, concerns about action of the board should be directed to the board as a whole.

Announcement of this meeting is pursuant to the Open Meetings Act. A full agenda follows:

Kentucky Board of Education

Video Teleconference Meeting – Oct. 7, 2020, 9 a.m. ET

Kentucky Department of Education

Call to Order

Roll Call

Internal Board Business Swearing In of New Board Members Introduction of New Board Members Recognition of Special Guest and Adoption of Resolution – KBE Awards Committee Discussion and Approval of the Kentucky Board of Education 2020 Priority Award Title, Description, Topic and Criteria for Award – KBE Awards Committee Approval of the 2021 NASBE Membership Dues Approval of Kentucky Board of Education Members to Attend the 2020 Virtual NASBE Conference to be held October 20-23, 2020 Approval of Summary Minutes for August 6, 2020 Regular Meeting, August 28, 2020 Special Meeting and October 2, 2020 Awards Committee Meeting

Action to Suspend Committee Meetings

Good News Items

Report from the President of the Council on Postsecondary Education – CPE Associate Vice President Amanda Ellis

Report from the Secretary of the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet – Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman

– Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman Report from the Commissioner of Education – Jason E. Glass, Ed.D., Commissioner and Chief Learner

– Jason E. Glass, Ed.D., Commissioner and Chief Learner Introduction and Discussion on Impact of Senate Bill 158 on Accountability (Review Item) – KDE Associate Commissioner Rhonda Sims; KDE Division Directors Jennifer Stafford and Kevin Hill

– KDE Associate Commissioner Rhonda Sims; KDE Division Directors Jennifer Stafford and Kevin Hill Presentation of the Kelly Award for Business and Education Partnership – Kentucky Board of Education Chair Lu Young

– Kentucky Board of Education Chair Lu Young 30-Minute Recess

Public Comment Segment – Public Expression Will Be Accepted Via Email Only and Limited to 30 Minutes

– Public Expression Will Be Accepted Via Email Only and Limited to 30 Minutes Approval of Consent Agenda Action Consent Items Approval of New District Facility Plans for the Erlanger-Elsmere Independent, Livingston County and Williamstown Independent School Districts – KDE Associate Commissioner Robin Kinney and KDE Division Director Chay Ritter (Family/Community Involvement) Approval of the 2020-2021 Local District Tax Rates Levied – KDE Associate Commissioner Robin Kinney and KDE Division Director Chay Ritter (Family/Community Involvement) Approval of Request from the Fayette County School District for Site Acquisition Approval That Exceeds Ten Percent of the Maximum Budget Per 702 KAR 4:050 – KDE Associate Commissioner Robin Kinney and KDE Division Director Chay Ritter (Family/Community Involvement) New Regulation 704 KAR 8:100, Kentucky Academic Standards (KAS) for Library Media Elective (Second Reading) – KDE Associate Commissioner David Couch, KDE Chief Digital Officer Marty Park and KDE School Library Lead Digital Learning Coach James Allen (Student/Family Supports and Coursework Completion) Adoption of Kentucky School for the Blind, Kentucky School for the Deaf and KY Tech Policies – KDE Associate Commissioner Gretta Hylton and KDE Associate Commissioner David Horseman (Strengthening Educators, Family/Community Involvement, Student/Family Supports and Student Interventions) Amendment to 704 KAR 3:035, Annual Professional Development Plan (Second Reading) – KDE Associate Commissioner Rhonda Sims and KDE Policy Advisor Micki Ray (Strengthening Educators) Amendment to 704 KAR 3:325, Effective Instructional Leadership Act (Second Reading) – KDE Associate Commissioner Rhonda Sims and KDE Policy Advisor Micki Ray (Strengthening Educators) Amendment to 704 KAR 3:305, Minimum Requirements for High School Graduation (Second Reading) – KDE Associate Commissioner Rhonda Sims and KDE Policy Advisor Micki Ray (Coursework Completion) Amendment to 701 KAR 5:150, Nontraditional Instruction Program (Second Reading) – KDE Associate Commissioner Kelly Foster and KDE Division Director David Cook (District Innovation)



Action/Discussion Items Action to Waive Certain Board of Education Regulatory Requirements in Response to COVID-19 Emergency Action to Approve the Request to Waive Section 2(2)(g) of 704 KAR 3:370, Kentucky Framework for Personnel Evaluation – KDE Associate Commissioner Rob Akers and KDE Division Director Todd Davis



Review Items Update on State Assisted Districts – KDE Associate Commissioner Kelly Foster (Strengthening Educators, Family/Community Involvement, Student/Family Supports and Coursework Completion) Amendment to 703 KAR 5:280, School Improvement Procedures (First Reading) – KDE Associate Commissioner Kelly Foster (Strengthening Educators, Student/Family Supports, Student Interventions and Coursework Completion) AdvanceKentucky Update – KDE Associate Commissioner Rhonda Sims and AdvanceKentucky Executive Director Anthony Mires (Accountability Reporting)

Hearing Officer’s Report Nonresident Student Agreement Appeal, Administrative Action No. 19 -BOE-0019, Pineville Independent Board of Education v. Bell County Board of Education

Litigation Report

Board Member Sharing

Adjournment

People with disabilities may request reasonable accommodations by 4 p.m. ET on Oct. 6 by emailing Joette Fields or calling her at (502) 564-3141, Ext. 4802.