Kentucky Board of Education to hold virtual Retreat meeting Oct. 6

(FRANKFORT, KY) – The Kentucky Board of Education (KBE) will hold a virtual retreat meeting at 9 a.m. ET on Oct. 6.

Pursuant to Executive Order 2020-243 and a memorandum issued by the Finance and Administration Cabinet dated March 16, and in an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Kentucky Board of Education will meet utilizing a video teleconference. Members of the public will not be permitted to attend the meeting in person, but are encouraged to view the meeting on the Kentucky Department of Education’s Media Portal.

The KBE has statutory authority to manage all common or public schools in the Commonwealth and all programs operated in such schools. It prescribes regulations, courses of study and curriculums, as necessary, for the efficient management and operation of the Commonwealth’s public schools.

Announcement of this meeting is pursuant to the Open Meetings Act. A full agenda follows:

Kentucky Board of Education

Virtual Meeting – Oct. 6, 2020 9 a.m. ET

Kentucky Department of Education

Call to Order

Roll Call

Introductory Remarks and Update on Dr. Glass’ Entry Plan – KBE Chair Lu Young and KDE Commissioner and Chief Learner Jason E. Glass, Ed.D.

Welcome, Counsel and Hopes for the New Commissioner – Members of the Board

Boardsmanship Discussion – National Association of State Boards of Education (NASBE) Executive Director Robert Hull

Review of KBE Roles, Responsibilities and Authority – KDE General Counsel Todd G. Allen

30 Minute Recess

Furthering the Vision of the Board and KBE 2020-2021 Goals Discussion – KBE Chair Lu Young and KDE Commissioner & Chief Learner Jason E. Glass, Ed.D.

Board/Commissioner Communication and Coordination – KBE Chair Lu Young and KDE Commissioner & Chief Learner Jason E. Glass, Ed.D.

Review of KBE Policy Manual and Possible Amendment – KBE Executive Director Jennifer Fraker and KDE General Counsel Todd G. Allen

Review and Approval of Future Meeting Dates for 2023 – KBE Executive Director Jennifer Fraker

– KBE Executive Director Jennifer Fraker Adjournment

People with disabilities may request reasonable accommodations by 4 p.m. ET Oct. 5 by emailing Joette Fields or calling her at (502) 564-3141, ext. 4802.