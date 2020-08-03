FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Monday, August 3, 2020

MEDIA CONTACT:

Dennis Loy, Adair County Circuit Court Clerk

DennisLoy@kycourts.net

270-384-2626

KENTUCKY CIRCUIT COURT CLERKS’ TRUST FOR LIFE

CONTINUE NEED FOR ORGAN DONATION REGISTRATION AND CONTRIBUTIONS

Kentucky can help those in need as transplant waiting list numbers continue to rise

August 3, 2020 – Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks’ Trust For Life (TFL) continues its mission to register as many people as possible to its various organ donation platforms, as well as other ways to support their efforts. While the COVID-19 pandemic has altered how each of us lives our daily lives, they stress that everyone can still register as a donor both safely and efficiently. Here’s how:

Online 24/7 at www.donatelifeky.org

At the Kentucky Online Gateway website at http://bit.ly/kyonlinegateway, a repository for state services.

Driver’s License Renewals: All Circuit Clerks’ offices and some KYTC offices re-opened in June, adhering to Governor Beshear’s COVID-19 guidelines and continue to do so.

Residents can also help others by logging on to donatelifeky.org/financial-contributions/and supporting the Satterwhite Patience Assistance Fund established in 2000. The fund is designed to aid Kentucky organ transplant recipients in meeting financial needs that are not covered by insurance or other programs. Fundraising events like golf tournaments, silent auctions and cookbook sales typically support the fund, but they are limited this year due to the virus.

“The support from fellow Kentuckians will give hope to thousands waiting on lifesaving transplants. Kids like Ryman are alive today because someone said ‘yes,’” says Dennis Loy, Adair County Circuit Court Clerk. “Since 1992 more than two million Kentuckians have joined the Kentucky Organ Donor Registry. Those registrations are critical for our ongoing efforts to save the lives of as many patients as possible.”

Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates mission is to provide organ and tissues to those in need and to maintain a profound respect for those who gave; For more information visitkyorgandonor.org. The mission of the Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks’ Trust For Life is to inform, educate, and encourage Kentuckians to register as organ and tissue donors to save lives; For more information visit trustforlife.org. Both nonprofits partner closely to educate and improve the lives of Kentuckians through organ donation and transplantation.