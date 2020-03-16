Kentucky Derby Museum visits ACPC

Last week the Kentucky Derby Museum visited ACPC. Heather Hill, the KDM Outreach Coordinator, was the presenter. Each grade level had a different presentation. Kindergarten had a program entitled “Horse Tales”. These students both listened and participated in horse themed stories. They also explored different elements that make up a story.

First grade had a program entitled “Racing Colors”. These students learned that jockeys silks are filled with many shapes and colors. They also learned about Jockey safety equipment before designing their own jockey silks.

Second grade had a program entitled “Mathin’ Around the Track”. These students learned what it takes to win the Kentucky Derby. It takes a fast horse and a whole lot of math. Students were making a “real world connection” as they helped solve math problems while preparing their horse for the Kentucky Derby. This activity included using number properties and operations, measurement, geometry, probability, and algebra.