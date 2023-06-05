Kentucky Office of Agricultural Policy announces June meetings

FRANKFORT, Ky. – The following meetings in June involving the Kentucky Office of Agricultural Policy will be in person and by videoconference.

On Friday, June 9 the Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation (KAFC) Loan Review Committee will meet at 9 a.m. EDT in person at the Franklin County Extension Office, 101 Lakeview Court in Frankfort. The KAFC will have its monthly business meeting at 10 a.m. EDT in person at the Franklin County Extension Office.

On Monday, June 12 the Kentucky Agricultural Development Board (KADB) Program Evaluation Committee will meet at 9 a.m. EDT in person at the Franklin County Extension Office, 101 Lakeview Court in Frankfort.

On Wednesday, June 14 the KADB Recipient Review Committee for Kentucky Proud will meet at 9 a.m. EDT by videoconference with committee members participating at remote locations.

The videoconference can be accessed at: https://bit.ly/3MWeM9N

Meeting ID: 892 9676 6626

Passcode: KYPROUD

On Thursday, June 15 the KADB Recipient Review Committee for Kentucky Horticulture Council will meet at 9 a.m. EDT by videoconference with committee members participating at remote locations.

The videoconference can be accessed at: https://bit.ly/3MWDnLw

Meeting ID: 839 4543 5798

Passcode: hort0615

On Friday, June 16 the KADB Compliance Committee will meet in person at 8 a.m. EDT at the Franklin County Extension Office, 101 Lakeview Court in Frankfort. The KADB will have its monthly business meeting at 10 a.m. EDT in person at the Franklin County Extension Office. The KADB White Application Review Committee will meet in person 30 minutes following the adjournment of the KADB monthly meeting.

On Wednesday, June 21 the KADB Recipient Review Committee for Kentucky Beef Network will meet at 9 a.m. EDT by videoconference with committee members participating at remote locations.

The videoconference can be accessed at: https://bit.ly/3OHFIeP

Meeting ID: 830 5755 4136

Passcode: KBN0621

On Thursday, June 22 the KADB Recipient Review Committee for Kentucky Dairy Development Council will meet at 9 a.m. EDT by videoconference with committee members participating at remote locations.

The videoconference can be accessed at: https://bit.ly/43wJlZd

Meeting ID: 820 7712 7991

Passcode: DAIRY232

(June 2, 2023)