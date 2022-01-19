Kentucky passes 1 Million COVID-19 cases

FRANKFORT – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear said that Kentucky has surpassed 1 million total COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 1,014,703 total cases as of Tuesday.

The Governor also announced the state’s highest ever day for newly reported cases on Saturday – 14,896 – as well as the highest ever test positivity rate Tuesday – 30.25%.

“The increase in cases is severe, by far more than any other surge we’ve had,” said Gov. Beshear. “But the good news is, 75% of Kentuckians 18 and up have been vaccinated. I think that’s a pretty big deal.”

The state also reported 72,165 new COVID-19 cases the week ending Jan. 16, the highest week ever. This new record surpasses the second-highest week by nearly 20,000 cases (Jan. 3-9: 52,603 cases) and the third-highest week by nearly 40,000 cases (Aug. 30–Sept. 5: 30,680 cases).

The Governor also reported the state’s highest ever average weekly positivity rate, 29.33%, for the week ending Jan. 16.

The Governor said 63% of all Kentuckians have received at least their first dose, as well as 67% of Kentuckians ages 5 and older and 75% of all Kentucky adults.

“Hospitals are struggling, and some have declared crisis standards for staffing,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health. “More than 450 Kentucky National Guard women and men are currently supporting the COVID-19 response in health care facilities.”

Winter Weather Expected Wednesday, Thursday

The Governor said rain will begin Wednesday morning and transition to snow and/or a wintry mix Wednesday night behind a cold front. Temperatures will drop from the 40s Wednesday afternoon into the 20s by early Thursday morning. Roads could quickly become icy and snow-covered Wednesday night, and travel may be difficult.