Columbia, Ky. – (March 15, 2021) Kentucky State Police Post 15 personnel is currently on the scene of a single vehicle fatal collision involving a semi tractor trailer. The west bound lane of the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland is closed off at exit 46. Drivers should detour on west Hwy. 80 and get back on the Cumberland Parkway in Edmonton at exit 29 if needed. Updated information will be released when the roadway is back open.

