Kentucky State Police Post 15 Monthly Activity Report for February 2021

Columbia, KY (March 3, 2021) During the month of February 2021, there were 26 traffic accidents investigated by the State Police working in the Post 15 area in the 11 counties of Adair, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Green, Marion, Metcalfe, Monroe, Russell, Taylor and Washington.

There were three fatal collisions during the month of February in the Post 15 area.

Michael Stevens age 50 of Cumberland Co KY was killed on 02/01/2021 in Clinton Co KY.

Alejandro Diaz age 20 of Casey Co KY was killed on 02/02/2021 in Adair Co KY.

Jackie Emberton age 67 of Monroe Co KY was killed on 02/24/2021 in Metcalfe Co KY.

This brings our yearly fatality count to 4 compared with 3 through this same period in 2020.

Statewide fatality count stands at 85 compared with 89 through this same period in 2020.

During the month of February 2021, there were 899 citations written, 188 courtesy notices written, 439 complaints answered, 120 motorists assisted, 46 criminal cases opened and 236 criminal arrests made.