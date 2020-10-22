Kentucky State Police Post 15 to participate in medicine take back program on Saturday

WHAT: National Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) Take Back Program

WHEN: Saturday, October 24, 2020, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

WHERE: 1118 Jamestown St Columbia, KY 42728 Phone: (270) 384-4796

WHY: The annual DEA Take Back Day event allow citizens to safely dispose of unused medications providing an opportunity to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths in their local communities. All citizens who drop off medications should contact post upon arrival and wear proper personal protective equipment (PPE). A trooper will meet them outside and collect their medication for immediate storage and disposal.