Kentucky’s Healthy at School COVID-19 guidance on reopening updated

(FRANKFORT, KY) – The Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) and the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) have released updates to the state’s flagship Healthy at School guidance.

The updates, which are based on the latest guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), can be found in a one-page insert in the original document. Guidance may continue to change as the pandemic evolves, and as it does, DPH and KDE will continue to update the document.

The updates, now on page 6, allow the use of plexiglass dividers in classrooms if they are fastened securely and are cleaned regularly.

It also specifies that cough as a symptom of COVID-19 must be a new cough, not the result of a chronic condition such as asthma or allergies.

The updates also set new standards for returning to school after a positive COVID-19 test or other illness.

The updates are being translated into Spanish, Chinese, Nepali, Arabic and Somali along with the original document.

