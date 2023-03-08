Kenyatta ‘K.D’ Duncan, 48, of Columbia, died Monday, February 27, 2023 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset.

He was born December 17, 1974 in Burkesville. He was preceded in death by his father, Phillip Owen Carey; and his step-father, Jim Henry Smith.

Kenyatta was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, a graduate of Adair County High School where he excelled in all sports, was an accomplished welder and an excellent cook, most recently working at Betty’s OK Country Cooking.

Survivors include his mother, Irene Duncan of Columbia; his wife, Jenny Duncan of Liberty; four children, Avery Duncan (Tabitha) of Liberty, Noah Duncan of Liberty, Darby Duncan-Fuqua (Nick) of Smiths Grove and Kaylin Duncan of Columbia; one brother, James D. Smith of Columbia; two grandchildren, Owen Isaiah and Nicholas Fuqua and expecting his third grandchild; several uncles; aunts; nieces; nephews; cousins and friends.

Funeral services were held on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Casket bearers were Clint Maggard, Ed Colon, Davey Green, Jason Green, Aidan Smith, Cameron Thomas, Logan Thomas and Doug Dudley.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.