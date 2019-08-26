Kerry Edward Traylor, 67, of Louisville, Kentucky, died at his residence in Louisville

He was born January 10, 1952, in Jefferson County, to the late Marvin Edward and Irene Hay Traylor.

Survivors include:

One son – Jonathan Traylor of Kerrville, Texas

One daughter – Jamie Traylor of Louisville

One sister – Sharon Tilley of Bardstown

Several other relatives and friends

There will be memorial services at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Traylor Cemetery in Breeding and at 2:15 P.M. at Trinity United Methodist Church in Columbia

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

www.grissommartin.com