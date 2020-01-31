KHEAA helps Kentuckians pay for higher education

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Jan. 31, 2020) — Kentuckians seeking help to pay for college or technical training can take advantage of student aid programs administered by the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA). Those programs include the:

Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship: KEES lets high school students earn money by getting good grades in school and doing well on the ACT or SAT.

College Access Program Grant: CAP awards help financially needy students pay for classes at Kentucky’s public and private two- and four-year colleges.

Kentucky Tuition Grant: Students enrolled full time in associate’s and bachelor’s degree programs at the state’s private colleges may be eligible for a KTG award.

Dual Credit Scholarship: This scholarship is available to high school and home school students who take dual credit classes at a participating college or university.

Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship: The WRKS helps Kentuckians earn a certificate, diploma or associate’s degree in high-demand workforce fields. High school students can use it for dual credit classes in technical fields.

To learn more, visit and look for “KHEAA-Administered Programs” under the “Paying for College” tab. Many of the programs are funded by Kentucky Lottery proceeds.

KHEAA’s sister agency, the Kentucky Higher Education Student Loan Corporation (KHESLC), offers Advantage Loans to help students and parents pay for college or refinance student loans. For more information, visit www.advantageeducationloan.com.

For more information about financial aid and college admissions, visit www.kheaa.com; write KHEAA, P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call 800-928-8926, ext. 6-7214.