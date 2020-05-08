KSP April activity report

MONTHLY ACTIVITY REPORT

Columbia, KY (May 7, 2020) During the month of April 2020, there were 6 traffic accidents investigated by the State Police working in the Post 15 area in the 11 counties of Adair, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Green, Marion, Metcalfe, Monroe, Russell, Taylor and Washington.

There were two fatal collisions during the month of April in the Post 15 area.

Joshua Thomas age 21 of Marion Co KY was killed on 03/22/2020 in Marion Co KY. Andrew Mays age 21 of Marion Co KY was killed on 03/22/2020 in Marion Co KY.

This brings our yearly fatality count to 5 compared with 2 through this same period in 2019. Statewide fatality count stands at 182 compared with 214 through this same period in 2019.

During the month of April 2020, there were 106 citations written, 42 courtesy notices written, 366 complaints answered, 57 motorists assisted, 30 criminal cases opened and 57 criminal arrests made.