KSP investigates a murder in Casey County

Liberty, KY (November 5, 2020) – Detectives from the Kentucky State Police Post 15 are conducting a murder investigation in Casey County Kentucky following a property dispute that occurred on November 4th, 2020 at approximately 5:44 PM four miles east of Liberty on Dry Ridge Rd.

During the investigation, it was determined that Randall Atwood, age 58 of Liberty, KY and Elza King, age 33 of Liberty, KY were involved in a verbal altercation over a property dispute. During the altercation Atwood retrieved his firearm and discharged the weapon striking King. King was fatally injured and was pronounced deceased by the Casey County Coroner. Atwood was charged with murder and lodged in the Casey County Detention Center. KSP was assisted at the scene by the Casey County Sheriff’s Department, Liberty Police Department, Casey County EMS, and Casey County Rescue Squad. This incident remains under investigation by Det. Marvin Blakey.