KSP Investigates Apparent Murder/Suicide in Green County

(Corrected press release updated 3:28 p.m.)

Greensburg, Ky. (January 31, 2019) – This morning at approximately 9:50 AM CST Kentucky State Police Post 15 was contacted by the Green County Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance with an investigation on Bill Jones Rd approximately 12 miles southwest of Greensburg.

Upon arrival, Units from Post 15 located three victims, 59 year old James London, his wife 59 year old Carolyn London, and their 40 year old son, Jasper London, all of Greensburg deceased in the residence. The victims died of apparent gunshot wounds and were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Green County Coroner, Carol Ray. At this time it is being investigated as a murder/suicide case. Autopsies are scheduled to be performed on all three victims at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville, KY. Detective B.J. Burton is leading this investigation.

Tpr. Nick Hale

Public Affairs Officer

KSP POST 15 Columbia