KSP Investigates Fatality After Multi-vehicle Collisions on I-65

Elizabethtown, Ky. – Kentucky State Police Post 4 Troopers responded to multiple vehicle collisions in Hardin Co.

On Friday, September 27, 2019 at approximately 1:20 a.m. EST, KSP Post 4 received a call from Hardin County Control of a collision involving multiple tractor-trailers and passenger cars on I-65 southbound at the 79-mile marker in Hardin County.

The preliminary investigation revealed five commercial vehicles and two passenger cars were involved in the collision. It was determined that one of the passenger cars traveling southbound for unknown reasons, lost control and went into the path of a semi tractor-trailer grain truck causing the passenger car to overturn after being hit by the semi. The passenger car was struck by another semi that resulted in a chain reaction with two other semis and another passenger car.

The driver of the first passenger car and one of the semi drivers were flown to University of Louisville for life threatening injuries and was last listed in critical but stable condition. The other drivers involved were transported to Hardin Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

At approximately 7:06 a.m., Michael W. Surber (47) of Sharonville, OH, operating a Fed Ex semi with tandem trailers was stopped in the right lane due to the other collision that had traffic stopped. Mickey E. Williams (42) of Salyersville, KY operating a 2013 Chevrolet Pickup failed to observe the Fed Ex semi stopped before colliding with the rear trailer.

Williams was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Hardin County Coroner’s Office. Surber was uninjured and did not require medical attention. A co-driver of Surber’s vehicle was taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries and later released.

I-65 southbound between the 86 and 76-mile markers was shut down for nearly 12 hours to allow troopers to reconstruct both collisions. The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, Glendale Fire Department, Sonora Fire Department, Hardin County EMS, Elizabethtown Fire Department, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Hardin County Coroner’s Office assisted KSP Post 4 at the scene. The collisions are still under investigation by Detective/Reconstructionist Bryan Washer and Sergeant Adam Likins.