KSP investigates three vehicle injury collision  on Hwy. 55

Oct. 15, 2020

Trooper Clint Bale is investigating a collision that occurred on Oct. 14, 2020 at approximately 4:12 p.m. four miles north of Columbia on Campbellsville Road.

Donald Travis, 58, of Elizabethtown, was operating a 1995 Peterbilt Semi south bound on Campbellsville Road when he struck a 2003 Hyundai passenger car being operated by Nehemiah Baldwin, 21, of Columbia.

Baldwin was at a complete stop waiting for a 2012 Toyota, being operated by Lynn Waskosky, 47, of Columbia, to make a left hand turn. Travis attempted to avoid the collision, however due to the weight shift in the trailer he was hauling, was unable to avoid the collision causing Baldwin to strike the Waskosy vehicle. All parties involved were wearing seat belts.

Baldwin was transported by Adair County EMS to T.J. Regional Helath for non-life threatening injuries. Travis and Waskosy were not injured. Trooper Bale was assisted at the scene by Adair County EMS.