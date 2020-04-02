KSP March activity report

MONTHLY ACTIVITY REPORT

March 2020

Columbia, KY (April 2, 2019) During the month of March 2020, there were 8 traffic accidents investigated by the State Police working in the Post 15 area in the 11 counties of Adair, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Green, Marion, Metcalfe, Monroe, Russell, Taylor and Washington.

There were two fatal collisions during the month of March in the Post 15 area.

Joshua Thomas age 21 of Marion Co KY was killed on 03/22/2020 in Marion Co KY.

Andrew Mays age 21 of Marion Co KY was killed on 03/22/2020 in Marion Co KY.

This brings our yearly fatality count to 5 compared with 1 through this same period in 2019.

Statewide fatality count stands at 127 compared with 159 through this same period in 2019.

During the month of March 2020, there were 844 citations written, 138 courtesy notices written, 463 complaints answered, 100 motorists assisted, 61 criminal cases opened and 170 criminal arrests made.