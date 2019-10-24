KSP participates in Drug Take-Back Day

The Kentucky State Police Post 15 in Columbia will participate in the DEA National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day to be held on Saturday, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The collection point will be located at Post 15, 1118 Jamestown St.

Anyone who wishes to participate may dispose of current or outdated unwanted medication either in its original container or by removing the medication from its container and disposing of it directly into a disposal box that will be provided at the Post. If an original container is submitted, the individual should remove any identifying information from the prescription label.

All solid dosage pharmaceutical products and liquids in consumer containers may be accepted. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The depositor should ensure that the cap is tightly sealed to prevent leakage.

Intravenous solutions, injectable medications, and syringes will not be accepted due to the potential hazard posed by blood borne pathogens.

Illicit substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine are not a part of this initiative and should not be placed in collection containers.

At the conclusion of the event, KSP will seal the drug disposal boxes in accordance with agency policy and procedure and store them until turned over to the DEA.

Adair County Sheriff Josh Brockman said his office is not setting up for the national Take-Back Day but his office is accepting medications all year round. His office is located in the courthouse annex, second floor, and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.