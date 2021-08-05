KSP Post 15 July activity report

During the month of July 2021, there were 21 traffic accidents investigated by the state police working in the Post 15 area in the 11 counties of Adair, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Green, Marion, Metcalfe, Monroe, Russell, Taylor and Washington.

There was one fatal collision during the month of July in the Post 15 area. Gerald K. Sullivan age 73 of Marion County was killed on July 24, 2021.

This brings our yearly fatality count to 18, compared with 28 through this same period in 2020. Statewide fatality count stands at 422, compared with 427 through this same period in 2020.

During the month of July 2021, there were 1,335 citations written, 286 courtesy notices written, 516 complaints answered, 182 motorists assisted, 64 criminal cases opened and 280 criminal arrests made.