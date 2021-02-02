KSP Post 15 monthly activity report for January

January 2021

Columbia, KY During the month of January 2021, there were 14 traffic accidents investigated by the State Police working in the Post 15 area in the 11 counties of Adair, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Green, Marion, Metcalfe, Monroe, Russell, Taylor and Washington.

There was one fatal collision during the month of January in the Post 15 area.

Debra Brown age 62 of Clinton Co KY was killed on 01/09/2021 in Clinton Co KY.

This brings our yearly fatality count to 1 compared with 0 through this same period in 2020.

Statewide fatality count stands at 39 compared with 45 through this same period in 2020.

During the month of January 2021, there were 1024 citations written, 184 courtesy notices written, 455 complaints answered, 123 motorists assisted, 70 criminal cases opened and 273 criminal arrests made.