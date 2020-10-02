KSP Post 15 monthly activity report

MONTHLY ACTIVITY REPORT

September 2020

Columbia, KY (Oct. 2, 2020) During the month of September 2020, there were 22 traffic accidents investigated by the State Police working in the Post 15 area in the 11 counties of Adair, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Green, Marion, Metcalfe, Monroe, Russell, Taylor and Washington.

There were two fatal collisions during the month of September in the Post 15 area.

Tom Willett age 66 of Monroe Co KY was killed on 09/08/2020 in Monroe Co KY.

Rontoya K. Little age 35 of Washington Co KY was killed on 09/19/2020 in Washington Co KY.

This brings our yearly fatality count to 24 compared with 23 through this same period in 2019.

Statewide fatality count stands at 566 compared with 584 through this same period in 2019.

During the month of September 2020, there were 1026 citations written, 165 courtesy notices written, 507 complaints answered, 70 motorists assisted, 65 criminal cases opened and 244 criminal arrests made.