KSP Post 15 October 2020 Activity Report 

Columbia, KY (November 3, 2020) During the month of October 2020, there were 22 traffic accidents investigated by the State Police working in the Post 15 area in the 11 counties of Adair, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Green, Marion, Metcalfe, Monroe, Russell, Taylor and Washington.

There were two fatal collisions during the month of October in the Post 15 area.

Pamela Caldwell age 62 of Washington Co KY was killed on 10/05/2020 in Washington Co KY.

Lisa Cooper age 46 of Adair Co KY was killed on 10/14/2020 in Adair Co KY.

This brings our yearly fatality count to 26 compared with 23 through this same period in 2019.

Statewide fatality count stands at 647 compared with 637 through this same period in 2019.

During the month of October 2020, there were 1154 citations written, 193 courtesy notices written, 459 complaints answered, 95 motorists assisted, 51 criminal cases opened and 187 criminal arrests made.