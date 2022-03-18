KSP Post 15 troopers looking for missing juvenile

Albany, KY – Kentucky State Police are asking for the publics assistance in attempting to locate 15 -year-old Cody Reynolds, of Albany, KY. Cody is a 5’10 ” 215 pound, white male, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen at the Foothills Academy in Albany, on March 16th at approximately 11:30 p.m. wearing blue jeans, a grey sweat shirt and glasses.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Kentucky State Police, Post 15, at 1-800-222-5555 or your local law enforcement agency. Tpr. Bobby Maxwell is investigating.