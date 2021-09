Kentucky State Police Post 15 is currently on the scene of a two vehicle injury collision on U.S. 68 approximately a half mile east of Greensburg.

The roadway is currently closed while troopers are on scene conducting the investigation.

Motorists traveling east bound from Greensburg should detour by taking Bluff Boom Road to Ewing Hicks Road, back to U.S. 68. Motorists traveling west bound from Campbellsville to Greensburg should take Marshall Ridge Road to KY 61 North.