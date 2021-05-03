KSP to be conducting traffic checkpoints

Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Washington, Marion, Taylor, Green, Casey, Russell, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties.

These checkpoints will be conducted as part of Post 15’s highway safety efforts.

Troopers will be checking for violations of Kentucky traffic and regulatory laws relating to motor vehicle equipment safety, licensing of drivers, motor vehicle registration, and operation of motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.